Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to Monaco defender Kamil Glik to strengthen their defensive options this summer, according to latest reports in France.

Glik, 29, joined Monaco from Torino following an impressive Euro 2016 campaign with Poland and has excelled at the heart of Leonardo Jardim's defence since. The centre-half was a mainstay of the defence that ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on French football last season as Monaco won their first league crown in 17 years.

L'Equipe name Tottenham as one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in the Poland international. Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been impressed with Glik's aggression in marshalling the Monaco backline and believes he would be a useful addition.

However, Spurs have already been made aware that Monaco are not interested in selling the player. Jardim's side have already lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City this summer with Tiemoué Bakayoko expected to join Chelsea. Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar also remain linked with moves away from the Stade Louis II, but Monaco are determined there will be no more high profile departures.

Tottenham will have to therefore dig deep if they want to convince Monaco to sell.

The north London side have been linked with Swansea City and Middlesbrough defenders Alfie Mawson and Ben Gibson in recent weeks with it now clear Kevin Wimmer is angling for a summer move away.

The Austria international was limited to just 10 first-team appearances in the 2016-17 season and despite signing a new five-year contract as recently as last July, he is eager to find a new club in England with Southampton and West Brom both credited with interest.

"24 years of age is where it is most important to play regularly and not only have to train week after week and sit on the bench," he told Sky Sport Austria. "In the next few days and weeks, the main focus will certainly be placed on what is there for offers. We will definitely look around, it's time to look for something, where the chances of regular use are again higher."