Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is calm over the prospect of the club conducting their entire business of the summer transfer market at the back-end of the window. Spurs are the only club in the Premier League not to have added to their squad during the off-season, while all of their rivals have strengthened their manpower.

The only significant move in the window by the north Londoners has seen Kyle Walker leave to join Manchester City for £50m. Ross Barkley and Juan Foyth have both been linked with joining last season's runners-up, yet no deals have been completed, leaving Pochettino with a squad weaker than the one which ended last term.

Over the last five seasons Tottenham have completed 47% of their business after the regular season has begun, yet they have improved on their position from the previous campaign in each of the last three years. Pochettino will hope to continue that trend this summer after stating his intention to sign between three and four players.

"I'm sure that will happen and we'll add some players before the end of the transfer window," Pochettino told Talksport. "We are working hard to deliver that and ensure that by the end we add a few players - maybe three or four, we'll see.

"We are so close to making it happen. The transfer market is a little bit more relaxed now. The other big sides have spent almost all their money and now it's our moment. It's Tottenham's time to get involved. The type of player we want to add is very specific and it has been difficult to make it happen early on in the transfer window, but we are so calm."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the ex-Southampton boss added: "It is clear that Tottenham over the last few years have a very clear philosophy. Tottenham's history, if you see the last five years, we always spend at the end of the transfer window. It is difficult when you have a good team and a clear philosophy and the plan you want to follow, it is not easy to find the right profile [of player].

"We are working hard and I am sure we will add some players at the end of the transfer window. We need some new energy and strengthen our squad. I think everyone knows that and our chairman Daniel knows that. He is working hard with the chief scout, with Steve [Hitchen] to try and deliver and try to add the strength to the team that we need to fight in every competition next season."

While Tottenham have been ponderous in the window, their rivals for the title and a Champions League place have made significant strides. City and Manchester United top the spending table after each making high profile additions, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all followed suit.

"When you see the market it is a price that can surprise us," said Pochettino. "It is the evolution of football that you cannot stop. It is about the offer. it is not about what you can give the buyer, it is about what another club can offer for your players or you want to offer another club. For me the market is true but it is a little bit crazy but you can't stop it.

"It is true it is difficult to improve but we need to bring in players who can challenge our starting eleven and players that have more opportunity to play. it is a difficult job but in the end we will find the right profile of player to challenge us."