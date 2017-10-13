Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated Danny Rose is not for sale and insists the player is happy to remain in north London.

Rose, who has not played for the club since 31 January when he suffered a knee injury, sparked major doubts over his future with the club in August with a tell-all interview where he openly questioned the club's ambitions.

The England international also revealed he would be open to offers to return to the north of the country, sparking talk of a move to Manchester United, before later apologising for his comments.

This week however that transfer talk has remerged with The Sun reporting United will test Tottenham's resolve with a £50m offer when the transfer window reopens in January, as Jose Mourinho looks to find a permanent solution to his problems at left-back.

But Pochettino has again sought to calm speculation over the left-back's future. "It is important now for us and for him to try and get fit for the team. This morning we had a conversation. He is happy," Pochettino told a press conference ahead of Tottenham's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday 14 October, football.london report.

"It is always important for us to talk. He is an important part of the team. We are happy with the situation. You are talking about rumours. No one is for sale."

Speculation over Rose's future was reignited this week when the defender was omitted from the club's official 2018 calendar. But Pochettino laughed off suggestions that would be a reason for the player to leave.

"He came to see me and said 'Gaffer, why aren't I on the calendar?' I said 'you were in Central Park'. It's not a big issue."

Pochettino also took the opportunity during his pre-match briefing to hit back at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss referred to his side as that "Harry Kane" team. While recently discussing City's immediate title rivals, Guardiola name-checked defending champions Chelsea and neighbours Manchester United before making the Kane comment.

The Tottenham striker has been in lethal form this season having scored 11 goals in nine appearances after a barren month of August but speaking at a press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday [14 October], Pochettino took aim at his City counterpart, accusing him of disrespecting his side.

"I know Pep," Pochettino said. "When he is excited after an amazing win he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman. It was disrespectful to many. When he was at Barcelona I never said 'that Messi team'. I think it is a sad comment because the players laugh about that. If you are a manager you must show more, no? To be above this type of comment."