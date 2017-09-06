She has been living the high-life in recent months as her TV presenting career has taken flight and her boyfriend Stormzy relishes in his status as an international star, so Maya Jama didn't hold back on pampering herself ahead of the GQ Awards on Tuesdsay night (5 September).

The 23-year-old host is known for her bubbly sense of humour and made her 310K Instagram followers giggle with her latest post.

The Somali-Swedish presenter shared a snap of herself wearing nothing but big sunglasses and holding a glass of champagne in one hand while relaxing in a bath filled to the brim with bubbles at the luxury Mondrian hotel in London.

Captioning the shot: "getting ready for the awards tonight at @mondrianldn FANCYYYY".

Her fans were entertained by the shot, with one person commenting: "Like a boss! ❤️❤️❤️" as another put: "Best picture ever ".

A third put: "who took the picture lol".

Maya was no doubt a very proud girlfriend as rapper Stormzy was handed best solo artist prize at the awards ceremony by none other than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The 24-year-old grime star ruffled up a few feathers by calling Theresa May a "paigon" at the ceremony – which is urban slang for someone who is a backstabber or a snake.

He said: "It's so incredible to be here with everyone...we've got Jeremy Corbyn!

"I do want to use this to say that Theresa May is a paigon and you know what we're doing right now... yeah trust me. Yeah, it's awkward isn't it when I say that."

Corbyn looked delighted to award Stormzy the gong, stating: "Tonight, I was honoured to present Stormzy with the British GQ Solo Artist Of The Year award.

"This last year we have seen dramatic political events across the world. And against that backdrop we have seen the emergence of incredible, powerful artists."