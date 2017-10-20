A Bangkok man received an unwelcome surprise when he ordered a cup of coffee in his local McDonald's on Tuesday (October 17).

He noticed some specks floating in his drink, which he initially assumed to be dirt. He returned the item to staff, who gave him a replacement.

However, upon inspection of his new beverage, he was appalled to discover more specks floating on top of the foam. This time it dawned on him that the 'specks' were in fact cockroach legs.

In a message posted to Facebook he outlined the nauseating incident:

"But when the employees poured another cup, it seemed that they found more cockroach legs in the coffee. I felt even more terrible."

His post has received over 14,000 likes and 1,700 shares since it was uploaded.

He initially believed that the problem had been caused by a coffee machine that had not been cleaned properly by staff.

On Thursday McDonald's got in touch, admitting responsibility for the incident. In the statement, customer representatives said they would be conducting a review of all branches in the area to ensure the problem would not happen again.

They also claimed that the problem originated from the coffee beans supplied to the branch and was not to do with the branch's coffee machine.

Another case from the United States shows you should always double check your drink before gulping it down.

Barbara Evelyn Marie for Goshen in New York created a bit of stir on social media when she discovered a "squid-like" object in a carton of Vita Coconut water.

She made the foul discovery when she took a knife to the carton and opened it up. What she found inside probably made her wish she hadn't.

"I still can't believe this I'm so disgusted it's the only water I ever drink I will never in my life drink it again... It looks like a freaking octopus just looking at it makes me sick."

If that wasn't gross enough, the horrified woman claims she may have swallowed some of the unidentified creature: "I opened it with a knife and that's when I discovered the octopus-looking thing. There were four of them all together, maybe five and I swallowed one of them."