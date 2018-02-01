Celebrities may have millions in their bank accounts and live a life of luxury but that does not shield them from moments of sadness and insecurity.

Amidst all the perfect selfies, private jet trips and sprawling Tinseltown mansions, SNL cast member Leslie Jones has opened up about one of her greatest fears - dying alone.

Sharing a photo of herself in workout gear on Instagram she wrote: "Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I'm doing it for nothing. I know it not I'm healthy and look good but I really feel like "what's it all for" if the people you want to notice don't. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that's pretty heavy today!!"

Within minutes of sharing the heartbreaking post, scores of the 50-year-old Ghostbusters star's 903,000 followers rallied around her with words of encouragement.

Amongst those who came to her rescue with inspiring words of comfort was fellow actress Meagan Good. The 36-year-old, who is married to Devon Franklin, a TV mogul and Seventh Day Adventist preacher, replied to her outpourings by reminding her of her self-worth.

"The right people will notice .. you are a "Gift" and God doesn't give His precious gifts away to everyone .. He's selective .. He gives you to who He can trust. Your doing it for something.. your preparing for something (career, relationship, purpose etc). Making it so that your body will continue to take you wherever God wants you to go," she wrote.

"He has a plan and He Will give you the desires of your heart at the perfect time, with the right people/person. Be encouraged sis, you are one of a kind and you are SOOO dope! Lol God ain't giving you away to just anybody. You too bomb for that."

The kind gesture did not go unnoticed, with one person writing: "@meagangood thanks for your kind words. This is how it should be...encouraging one another. ❤ #godbless," one person wrote.