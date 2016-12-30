Wendi Deng's love life has been the centre of much media attention over the years, from her crush on Tony Blair which reportedly lead to her divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, to her most recent tryst with a handsome Hungarian model.

The 48-year-old Chinese-American actress and film producer – who was the third wife of News Corporation chairman and CEO Murdorch – has been pictured strolling hand-in-hand along a St Barts beach with eye-catching model Bertold Zahoran over the festive period.

Since her split from Murdoch in 2013, Deng has enjoyed dating a string of toyboys, but with his chiselled six pack abs, volumous curly hair and cut-glass cheekbones, Zahoran is undoubtedly the fairest of them all.

The 21-year-old Hungarian, who lives in New York, boasts 24,000 adoring Instagram followers showering him with compliments over his multitude of topless selfies. His bio on the social media sharing site reads: "Traveling - Fashion - Fitness".

The keen gym-goer has posted numerous snapshots and videos of himself working out indoors, as well as pictures of himself enjoying activities outside, on holiday, and in modelling campaigns.

Zahoran is signed to Soul Artist Management (New York) and Select Model Management (London) amongst others, and opened the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014 men's show. He has also done a substantial amount of modelling work with Ralph Lauren, featuring in their 2016 Collection Lookbook and their Fall 2016 film, The New Heritage. He has modelled in several other high profile advertising campaigns since being discovered by a fashion photographer in Budapest in 2014.

Before dating Zahoran, Deng was linked to 30-year-old British classical violinist Charlie Siem when they were pictured looking close at Paris Fashion Week in March.

In 2013, Murdoch filed divorce from Deng after 14 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences – with The Telegraph reporting at the time that he had grown suspicious of his wife's relationship with former Prime Minister Tony Blair – who is the godfather of their daughter Grace. The pair met in 1997 when Deng was working as the only Chinese executive at the Murdoch-owned Star TV in Hong Kong, and married on board his yacht in 1999.

Deng was also reported to have had a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to US Weekly, but no credible sources or proof of this claim exists.