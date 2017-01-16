A growing number of House Democrats have announced they are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January. Representatives from several states have cited Trump's criticism of civil rights leader John Lewis and allegations of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election as reasons for skipping the swearing-in.

Some members revealed they will be joining protests in Washington DC, such as the Women's March on Washington, or back in their congressional districts. IBTimes UK has rounded up a list of Democrats who have publicly announced they will boycott the ceremony:

Arizona

Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva, who is the Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, announced his decision on the House floor on Friday (13 January). "I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president," Grijalva said. "My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy, but as an individual act, yes, of defiance at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and the actions we are taking in this Congress."

California

California Representative Barbara Lee released a statement on Thursday (12 January) that she will spend Inauguration Day "preparing for resistance". Lee added: "Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalise the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organising and preparing for resistance."

California Representative Mark DeSaulnier announced on Friday he would not be attending.

On Saturday (14 January), California Representative Mark Takano tweeted his support for Lewis and his intention to boycott the inauguration.

Fellow California Representative Ted Lieu also cited Trump's criticisms of Lewis as motivation for skipping the ceremony. "For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis," he said in a statement released by his office.

California Representative Judy Chu is also standing with Lewis, she announced on Twitter.



In a statement on his Facebook page on 10 January, California Representative Jared Huffman said he would spend the day back in California with his constituents.

Meanwhile, California Representative Maxine Waters announced on Sunday (15 January) that she never planned to attend Trump's inauguration in the first place.

Georgia

Georgia Representative John Lewis announced on Friday that he would boycott the inauguration because he does not view Trump as a "legitimate president", CNN reported. The civil rights legend told NBC News: "You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong."

Lewis' remarks were met with swift criticism from GOP members and the president-elect. Trump claimed Lewis was "all talk and no action". The president-elect added Lewis should stop "complaining" about Russia's interference and instead focus on "fixing and helping" his district.

Illinois

Illinois Representative Luis Gutierrez announced in December that he would skip the inauguration. "I cannot go to (the) inauguration of a man who's going to appoint people to the Supreme Court and turn back the clock on women and turn back the clock on immigrants and the safety and freedom that we fought for them," he said on CNN's New Day.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark told The Boston Globe earlier in January that while she respects the peaceful transition of power, she will not attend the inauguration. "I support the peaceful transition of power, but I don't feel that I need to attend the pageantry associated with and for this president," she said.

Michigan

The office of Michigan Representative John Conyers, who is the dean of the United House of Representatives, told CNN that he will not attend the inauguration.

Missouri

Missouri Representative William Lacy Clay's spokesperson told the St Louis Post Dispatch that the lawmaker would be speaking to schoolchildren in his home state on the day of the inauguration.

New York

New York Representative Yvette Clarke also put her support behind Lewis, tweeting on Saturday that she would skip the inauguration ceremony.

Fellow New York Representative Nydia Velazquez announced on 9 January she would be missing the inauguration and would be participating in a women's march the following day. On Saturday (14 January) she added she was skipping the inauguration due to the "tone" of Trump's campaign.

New York Representative Jose Serrano from the Bronx said he would boycott Trump's inauguration because the president-elect has "no regard" for his constituents.

In a Facebook post, New York's Adriano Espaillat said Trump and his administration would take the country back in time.

Ohio

Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge said she will be at home in Cleveland during the inauguration.

Oregon

Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader said he will try to work with Trump once he is in office but refuses to attend his inauguration.

"I'm just not a big Trump fan. I've met the guy and never been impressed with him," Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Friday. "I'll do my best to work with him when I think he's doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my a** out there in the cold for this particular ceremony."

Oregon's Earl Blumenauer also told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he would be skipping the inauguration for the first time since he entered Congress more than 20 years ago. Blumenauer will instead attend protests against the president-elect.

Fellow Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio, a 15-term congressman, will not attend the inauguration as he typically avoids the ceremony, NBC News reported.

Washington

Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal said she has decided to host an immigration round table during the inauguration. She will also be participating in the Women's March on Washington.

Fellow Washington Representative Adam Smith will also boycott the inauguration, KING5 Seattle reporter Natalie Brand reported.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan said reports on Russia and Trump's tweets against Lewis convinced him not to attend the inauguration.

This report will be updated as more members of Congress announce their plans for Inauguration weekend.