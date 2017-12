If you happen to be in Prague's Karlovy Lazne Music Club, chances are you will bump into DJ Kuka – an amazing robotic DJ who doesn't get tired and keeps the party going all night long.

We've seen bots dance, lift heavy weights, and do push-ups, but DJ Kuka takes things to a whole new level as it plays music with its human counterpart.

The robot, developed by a company of the same name, looks like a dexterous robotic hand with a pincer on top. It selects songs using a specialised software, then picks up the record from nearby racks and puts them into the music player in front of it.

And guess what, Kuka also scratches disks and dances to the beat. The robot, operational since the start of this month, works in hourly shifts with its human programmer every night.

The manager of the nightclub, Adam Lipsansky, says DJ Kuka has been a major attraction for customers. "People are excited (about the robot), because they haven't seen anything like this around Europe, and I am not sure if there is something similar in the world," he told Reuters.

As you might have guessed, this isn't DJ Kuka's original job. The robotic arm was initially used in the automotive sector but was reprogrammed and sent to the club after its manufacturer was challenged to the task.

So far, customers are extremely happy with the robot, with many loving how it plays music and keeps the party going.

Some customers, however, have questioned the robot's inability to react and "know what fun is like", just as a normal DJ does.

"I don't like the robot. It can't feel what the people want to dance to," said 24-year-old Marcia Lopes. "There is no emotion behind the music. When there is a real person, they know what fun is like."

Even Lipsansky admitted to this weakness. "He knows everything like a human DJ. He is only unable to react to people, to how they are behaving."

While it may still be a while before we see human-like bots with abilities to react and behave, DJ Kuka's abilities are definitely very cool.

Earlier in September, we saw another version of this bot playing a variety of musical instruments in a track called Automatica.