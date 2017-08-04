One of the biggest theme parks in the world, only 17 minutes train ride from central London, is back on track to open in the next six years.

Developer London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) said the £3.2bn complex to be built on marshland on the Swancome Peninsula, Kent, plans to open its doors in 2023.

The 535-acre resort will feature Europe's largest indoor water park, roller coasters, theatres, live music venues, cinemas, restaurants and hotels.

The site would also include 3,500 hotel rooms, provided by Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels.

There will also be space for 14,000 cars and ticket packages that will combine travel and entry costs to promote the use of public transport.

The complex will be among the top ten biggest theme parks in the world, and is projected to create 25,000 jobs.

A deal was initially agreed in partnership with Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures to develop the site.

But the film giant pulled out of a deal with the developers in June, despite plans for rides themed around some of the Hollywood studios favourites such as Transformers and Mission Impossible.

A public consultation will be launched in early 2018 before a development consent order is submitted later that year.

The government then have between 12 to 18 months to approve the plans. Then if approval is given, the park could open by 2023.

LRCH chief executive Humphrey Percy said his team were "creating a global entertainment resort without parallel in this country".

He added: "We are combining an investment of £3.2bn, just 17 minutes from the top tourist city destination in the world, alongside globally recognised brands, stories and characters from the world of television, film, books and games."