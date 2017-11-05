Megan Fox has once again sparked a meltdown on social media with a sexy photo of herself after sharing numerous snaps that show her striking sultry poses in skimpy underwear to promote a Frederick's of Hollywood's lingerie collection.

Clicked inside a car, the selfie shot shows the Jennifer's Body star staring at the camera with her body strapped to the driver's seat. Wearing minimal makeup and letting her long tresses flow down her shoulders, the actress teams up her style with a casual off-shoulder navy blue t-shirt that shows her slender neck.

Alongside the picture she mentioned. "Highlights by @christopherpiercehair." In response to Fox's shout out to the maker of the highlights, Christopher Pierce said, "The most gorgeous @the_native_tiger. Thanks for the shout out and love❤️ Darkest espresso brown with tone on tone balayage."

The photo has caused a fan frenzy on Instagram and in just 9 hours the snap has garnered more than 300,000 likes, with fans rushing to the comments section to praise Fox for her beauty and being an inspiration.

A fan gushed, "Most beautiful girl in the world," while another added, "Someone tell me how to look as beautiful as she issssss."

Some else commented, "No matter how many girls come and go, she remains the one who slays the most. The queen," while another said, "What an amazing and beautiful eyes colour. It's making you very awesome. I love you"

One user said, "Thank you for uploading this picture, I love when you upload stuff."

Fox has been married to Brian Austin Green since 2010 and they share three children – sons Noah Shannon Green, 5, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and 1-year-old Journey River Green.