@fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jan 13, 2018 at 10:03am PST

Megan Fox has set pulses racing with her latest Instagram snaps of herself in her own lingerie collection, inspiring her 5 million following ahead of Valentine's Day.

The 31-year-old actress showed off her incredibly svelte figure in the professionally taken shots, with the first seeing her in a beautifully intricate blue and black lace two piece lingerie set.

The second snap shows her in a red high-neck lace chemise from her popular underwear brand Frederick's of Hollywood.

She captioned it: "With Valentine's Day right around the corner I am giving away my lingerie collection from @fredericks_hollywood. Click the link in my bio for details."

Her loyal fans have gone wild over the shots, with one person commenting: "You're so hottt ♥️♥️♥️."

While someone else said: "Omg in love. You are perfection."

A third added: "Most beautiful girl ever, you are awesome, for ever and ever @the_native_tiger ❤️."

Fox, who is considered one of the modern female sex symbols of Hollywood, is the co-owner and brand ambassador for the lingerie company, which was bought out of bankruptcy after closing all of its stores in 2015.

It has long sold push-up bras, garter belts and teddies, and now has a mum-friendly collection designed by Fox and even a line of men's underwear called Fred.

The mother-of-three, who has starred in the likes of Transformers and Teenage Ninja Turtles, has kept a fairly low-key profile in recent months and appears to be concentrating on family life with her childhood sweetheart husband, film director Brian Austin Green.

Previously speaking about motherhood to Business Insider, she said: "I think you can never really anticipate how much sleep you're going to lose. You're not going to sleep for at least ten years. And people say that, but you can never prepare yourself."