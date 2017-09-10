Trust Megan Fox to turn the heat even in the simplest of attires. However, when the Jennifer's Body star recently strutted down the Fashion Fest autumn/winter 2017 fashion show in Mexico, she was dubbed "breathtakingly beautiful" by her fans on social media.

Flaunting her incredibly sexy figure, the 31-year-old actress took to the runway in a floor-length gown, featuring a completely see-through skirt with beaded and fringed details. While the sheer train showed-off Fox's toned legs, a risqué slit on the bodice offered a glimpse of her cleavage.

And to finish off the Hollywood vixen look, the mother-of-three had her hair styled into a sleek centre-parting while donning scarlet red pout and a generous layer of mascara. Clearly, the Transformers actress was quite impressed with her style herself as she took to Instagram to share few glimpses.

"Thank you @liverpool_mexico and all of Mexico for having me in your beautiful country. #americalovesmexico," Fox wrote, sharing a collage of her three very-different yet uber-glamorous looks from the night.

If the semi-sheer gown set pulses racing, the actress won fans' approval with her second look in a white ruffled shirt and figure-flattering pants. "You are still killing it. Congrats," one Instagram user wrote, admiring Fox's sartorially-savvy looks.

"Oh wow. You are so breathtakingly beautiful! I can't believe we exist at the same time," wrote another fan, as a third exclaimed, "How are you SO insanely gorgeous!?! I would kill to have a girls night and get ready with you! Ha!"

As Fox makes a return to the limelight, she is already dabbling with controversy – especially with the objection against her four-year-old son's dressing sense, who is often seen in dresses and a wig.

Following a bout of criticism, Fox's actor husband Brian Austin Green recently spoke out, defending the couple's eldest son Noah. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don't care," Green told the Hollywood Pipeline in a recent interview.

"He's four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it," the proud father added.