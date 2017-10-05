Megan McKenna shared a racy selfie on her Instagram account just one day before it was announced she has split from Towie co-star boyfriend Pete Wicks.

The 25-year-old aspiring country music star looked ready for a night out on the tiles as a newly single woman in her latest snap for the social media site, dressed in a plunging white dress that left very little to the imagination.

She captioned the post: "Ready for a Lips by the amazing @natashalucyclinics Blowdry @jack_hair26" as she gave her best pout while gazing into the camera with her perfectly made-up complexion – complete with fake lashes.

One fan commented: "Hope it isn't true what the papers are saying, you and Pete are such a good couple, hope you work things out," while another put: "Looking all dolly i see".

She posted another solo snap of herself in winter clothing today (5 October) while visiting Kensington in London for business meetings, captioning the shot: "Quick trip into Kensington... #meetingvibing "

Looking chic in a leather jacket, checked peg trousers and a Burberry scarf, McKenna appeared unfazed by the recent break-up rumours.

It was reported today that McKenna split with 28-year-old Wicks once again following a series of blazing rows that proved to be too much for the couple.

A source told The Sun: "Megan and Pete have given their relationship everything – but it still hasn't been enough. After an amazing start they have been arguing a lot again and neither of them can handle the stress and pressure of constant rows. They are constantly falling out – there's no guarantee that they won't rekindle again."

The couple have endured a tumultuous romance since she joined the ITVBe reality programme in March last year, and their screaming matches have captivated and entertained viewers ever since.

McKenna opened up about the relationship on ITV's Loose Women last month, claiming that she was worried about the impact of fame.

She said: "We had a nasty break up but I'm really happy with how we are. That break apart was the best thing that could have happened.

"It is a worry but we've started it with a clean slate – any relationship in the public eye is hard but we do get picked on Twitter."

Neither McKenna or Wicks have addressed the break-up since it was reported.