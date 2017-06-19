Her royal romance with Prince Harry may be in full swing, but Meghan Markle still holds a sense of loyalty to the show that made her a worldwide star, Suits.

The 35-year-old actress – who has become increasingly part of Harry's life – is set to introduce her boyfriend of one year to her co-stars on the US paralegal drama, which is filmed in Toronto, Canada.

The Californian-born star has spent less time with her family, friends and co-stars since embarking on a relationship with Harry, often jetting to London to stay with him at Kensington Palace and accompanying him to events from Jamaican weddings to the polo and Pippa Middleton's reception.

It will mark the first time that Harry will be acquainted with Markle's onscreen lover, Patrick J Adams, who plays unlicensed lawyer Mike Ross.

A member of the Suits production team said: "She was really upset about having to skip Patrick's wedding in December because she felt her presence would be too much of a media distraction on his big day," according to Daily Express.

They added: "She's also been neglecting other on-set colleagues, so she's hoping to make amends by introducing them to Harry during an unofficial visit where everyone can relax and he can get to know her friends."

Since dating Harry, Markle has been extremely quiet on social media including Twitter and Instagram, last posting a picture on 7 April. She also shut down her lifestyle website The Tig, which was not dissimilar to Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop.

Aside from filming Suits, Markle has put extra focus on her humanitarian work, flying out to India in March to help fight the stigma about menstruation and the hardships young women face. She is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and has travelled to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign and worked for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate.