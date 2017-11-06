Meghan Markle will make a permanent move to Britian sometime this month, it has been reported.

The 36-year-old Suits actress has big dreams of becoming a global charity campaigner, and is planning a move to London to pursue that new path once filming for season seven of the US paralegal drama is over.

Markle – who has been dating Prince Harry for over 18 months and has now been introduced to the Queen over tea – plans to rent an office in the UK capital where she will carry out work for her own foundation.

"It was always her intention to focus on her humanitarian work, and her relationship with Harry has merely accelerated things," a source said, relayed via the Daily Mail.

While it is likely that Markle will move into Harry's three-bedroom residence in Kensington Palace – where she usually stays when visiting the UK – the source did not disclose whether the divorcee will reside with the royal.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams offered his insights on whether the report was true.

He told IBTimes UK: "It has been rumoured that Meghan is leaving Suits and it would be unlikely for her to join the Royal family and simultaneously pursue her acting career.

"The idea of her pursuing her humanitarian activism by moving to London, if true, makes sense. An engagement announcement is expected before the end of the year and there is no greater global reach to help charities you support than by joining the Royal family.

"Harry is, of course, deeply committed to several causes and is inspired by his mother's unique charitable work. He currently heads the Royal Foundation working with William and Kate and it remains to be seen whether Meghan, after the expected wedding next year, joins that or heads her own charitable organisation."

Rumours of an imminent engagement between the pair have gone into overdrive since Markle made several public appearances with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, and subsequently met his grandmother, the Queen of England, in October. When a senior member of the British Royal family introduces someone they are dating to Her Majesty, it usually means the relationship will result in marriage.

Wedding planning website and app Bridebook predicts that the career-driven US star may choose a large "marquise- or pear-shaped diamond" for her engagement to Harry, which will be timeless and elegant with a "distinctive, slightly modern twist".

To differentiate herself from the Duchess of Cambridge, they believe Markle will perhaps pick out "simple but beautiful bright white silk" instead of traditional lace for her wedding dress.

An engagement is predicted to be announced after the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary on 20 November, with a wedding expected to take place in May or June of 2018.