Meghan Marke and Prince Harry are reportedly much in love and going strong in the relationship. And, that leads to the question could there be wedding bells in the future for the couple? The Suits actor's friend Priyanka Chopra opened up about Markle's romance with Harry and spoke about the couple's wedding rumours.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Chopra said that she doesn't expect to be a bridesmaid for her longtime friend anytime soon. The Quantico star said, "Let's not jump the gun, let's give them their space!"

Chopra was tight-lipped when asked if she has met the prince herself yet. "[I] can't talk about it! I don't want to give away her life. I just think that's what friends are for. We keep each other's secrets!" the Bollywood actor said.

Priyanka, who recently won People's Choice Award for Favourite Dramatic TV Actress, admitted that she was happy for her friend, Meghan. She told the outlet, "I'm just happy for Meg, and I hope whatever she does, wherever she goes in life, [that] she's always happy."

Previously a report alleged that 35-year-old actress has met with Kate Middleton and her daughter, little Princess Charlotte. An insider told The Sun, "Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry."

The 32-year-old royal is reportedly close to his elder brother, Prince William's wife, as the source added, "They [Harry and Middleton] are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends."