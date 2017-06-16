Meghan Markle has legion of fans and followers across the world, thanks to her role in the hit television series Suits. Markle has performed some intimate scenes in the hit TV series, and she has now revealed the one memorable moment from the show that is sure to set hearts racing.

The Californian actress has admitted that her favourite moment in the show was her first sex scene with co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who plays her lover Michael Ross. In the scene, the 35-year-old actress' character Rachel Zane finally falls for Adams' character Mike Ross.

According to The Mirror, Markle was asked what she thought her stand-out scene was from the show at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, where the show's cast celebrated the 100th episode over the weekend.

The now-famous filing room sex scene, she said, was strange to shoot. "Of course that was weird," she told the audience, after a panel discussion, which saw Meghan and Patrick re-read their very first scene together.

Markle is rumoured to be leaving the show to move in with her royal beau Prince Harry. The couple fuelled marriage rumours as they were said to be looking to buy a family house. An eight-bedroom Twyford Hall in Dereham was said to be the couple's first choice.

"Harry has family on his mind more than ever. Until now he's been busy with the Invictus Games, his appointments and his other charity work so his cottage in Kensington Palace has been more than enough for him," a source told the publication earlier. "But with an engagement looming and potentially the patter of tiny feet, Harry is house-hunting big time."