Meghan Markle has reportedly joined the likes of Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Michelle Obama in their quest for age-defying skin by adding Biotulin gel, known as the 'organic Botox' to her beauty regimen.

The 35-year-old Suits actress – who doesn't look a day over 25 – is said to be shunning needles for the Duchess of Cambridge-favourite gel which can be applied as easily as a moisturiser.

An insider claimed to Spanish magazine Vida Y Estilo that Prince Harry's girlfriend is using the celebrity-popular beauty product, as it has been reported that Kim Kardashian West has purchased the licensing rights in America for it.

Biotulin claims to freeze the muscles under the skin, and the "organic botox" is used like a simple moisturiser as it can be rubbed in with fingers.

Michelle Obama's make-up artist Carl Ray originally divulged the duchess' anti-ageing conundrum, as it is said that Madonna and Queen Letizia of Spain are also big fans of the skin serum.

Ray previously told Celebrities Style that Obama had been "using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton".

Biotulin state that their £42 supreme skin gel "is comparable to needle injections containing Botulinum Toxin. The results are similar, but it's much simpler to use.

"Biotulin is applied to the face as a soothing lotion. It is quickly absorbed, smoothing the skin to make it soft and supple. Unlike needle injections, it does not numb your face or restrict your facial expressions. Your features will still be reanimated and beautiful."

But whether the gel is a real rival to injectable Botox is questionable. Dr Benji Dhillon from the Phi Clinic is dubious, telling Harper's Bazaar: "To my knowledge no clinical studies have been published that compare Biotulin and Botox and their effects. A quick search of clinical studies pulls no results for Biotulin but 48,000 for Botox!"

The secret ingredient of Biotulin gel is spilanthol – a local anaesthetic obtained from the extract of the plant acmella oleracea. This can help to numb the face and restrict facial expressions, mimicking the effects of Botox.

Dr Dhillon also said: "Biotulin does have some interesting ingredients," Dr Dhillon acknowledges, "but I do not believe a product like this can be used over a treatment like Botox to reduce wrinkles".