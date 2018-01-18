Prince Harry and his wife-to-be Meghan Markle finally arrived in Cardiff today to celebrate the people, culture and heritage of Wales, after their Great Western train service from London delayed the engagement by an hour.

The Suits actress, 36, looked slightly overwhelmed as she greeted hundreds of well-wishers, who started filling the streets from 7am, on the walkabout outside the picturesque Cardiff Castle at the heart of the city.

Getting another taste of her future life as senior member of the British royal family with Harry, 33, by her side, Markle was dressed impeccably in a smart navy wrap coat by British fashion designer Stella McCartney which retails at £1,350. She accessorised with a statement green bag, velvet ankle boots and a black scarf, with simple silver jewellery.

The LA-born Suits actress wore her hair in her new favoured updo hairstyle of late, putting full focus on her pretty face and soft, minimal makeup.

Harry and his fiancée met and greeted members of the public before being whisked away on a tour of the impressive medieval castle and a Welsh culture festival.

Following their late arrival, Kensington Palace tweeted: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are in Cardiff for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has waited to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to Cardiff."

They will hear performances from musicians and poets as well as meet leading sportsmen and women and witness how organisations are working to promote the Welsh language and cultural identity.

The castle was originally built in the late 11th century by Norman invaders on top of a third century Roman fort. It is thought to have been commissioned by either William the Conqueror or Robert Fitzhamon, and formed the heart of Cardiff town.

Harry and Markle will then travel to a community and leisure centre called Star Hub in the Tremorfa area of the capital to see how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development.

They will later visit an organisation in which Harry has worked with – Street Games – which is a delivery partner of Sport Wales and the Welsh Government. It aims to make sport accessible to all young people regardless of background.

The glamorous couple will meet young people taking part in various doorstep sessions including street dance and table tennis.

The Welsh visit follows the couple's two successful engagements to Nottingham shortly after they announced their engagement at the end of last year, and a Brixton radio station in south London.

The busy day will then feature them meeting young women involved with the UsGirls project, which was set up with the aim of encouraging female participation in sports across the UK. It also tackles barriers that prevent many girls and young women from taking part in sports.

Markle will no doubt be in her element during this part of the day, as a former Advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.