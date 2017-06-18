Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged? The Suits star was spotted wearing a gold diamond ring, which is said to be a gift from her royal beau.

According to Daily Mail, the gold band is not an engagement ring as she was seen wearing it on her thumb rather than her ring finger.

The 36-year-old actress reportedly takes off the ring during filming scenes on the sets of the hit television series Suits, wherein she plays the role of Rachel Zane, her high-achieving paralegal alter ego.

"It's a gold band and Harry gave it to her about six weeks ago," a source on the Toronto set told The Mail on Sunday last night. "She's happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it."

This is not the first piece of jewellery the prince has gifted his girlfriend. His first gift was a blue and white bracelet that his lady love wears regularly, followed by a $6,000 (£5,000) Cartier Love bracelet with its lock-and-key design. She also wears a gold Maya Brenner necklace with the initials H and M, and a gold arrow ring, which also appears to have the letter H.

While a wedding might not be on the cards right now, rumour has it that the couple have been house hunting. The couple's first choice is said to be an eight-bedroom Twyford Hall in Dereham.

"Harry has family on his mind more than ever. Until now he's been busy with the Invictus Games, his appointments and his other charity work so his cottage in Kensington Palace has been more than enough for him," a source had told The Daily Star. "But with an engagement looming and potentially the patter of tiny feet, Harry is house-hunting big time."