Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle has returned from a charity visit to India.

The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport following her five-day trip promoting young women's health and hygiene for World Vision Canada.

As an ambassador for the charity, the 35-year-old participated in a series of high-level meetings with various NGOs in Delhi including an audience with Shamina Shafiq, a former member of the National Commission for Women.

The Suits star took home a traditional souvenir of her visit, revealing a henna tattoo adorning her right hand as she arrived at the airport dressed down in a black t-shirt with skinny jeans and white trainers and a baseball cap.

Markle is thought to be on her way to either London -perhaps to visit Prince Harry – or Toronto, according to Mail Online.

The US star was announced as the global ambassador for World Vision in March last year. The charity's programme encourages Canadians to help combat poverty and improve the lives of children and families around the world.

Markle previously visited Rwanda as a World Vision Global Ambassador in 2016, when she saw first-hand the impact that clean water has on the lives of children and communities in Africa.

Speaking about her experience in Rwanda, she said: "I had been familiar with World Vision from sponsoring a child in Malawi through the organisation over a decade ago. It's an organisation I respect and that I feel empowered to help effect change with.

"I was very fortunate to be able to visit with children in a community in Rwanda and teach them how to paint with watercolours. It was impactful and beautiful to see them paint their dreams on paper."