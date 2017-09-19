Meghan Markle's half-brother has some words of advice for Prince Harry when it comes to matters of the heart: get a move on and propose!

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the engagement rumors, Thomas Markle Jr − whose shares the same father as the Suits actress − said he hoped the fifth-in-line to the throne realised time was of the essence, because his younger sibling is a "hot commodity".

Meghan, who is also a humanitarian, found fame playing feisty paralegal Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama.

"I hope Prince Harry proposes. She's a hot commodity right now — he better get on it," the 50-year-old Oregon-native said.

Markle Jr, who is preparing to walk down the aisle himself, went on to say that the American star was suited for life as a royal.

"I do have a sense of pride in Meghan being successful. It was just obvious from day one that she was destined to be somewhere really big," he explained.

"She's always been a princess. She's carried herself on that level from day one."

Thomas Jr previously said that his 72-year-old father was 'proud' of his daughter's relationship with Harry and had met the royal six months into their romance.

Markle, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson for a year in 2012, recently opened up about her romance with the fifth-in-line to the throne in a candid interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us," she said.

"It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Her brother's comments come as engagement talk reaches fever pitch. It was recently claimed that the 36-year-old actress had finally been introduced to Queen Elizabeth II on 3 September at Birkhall.

"It went well. It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters," an insider told Us Weekly. "The entire weekend was a success. [Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply," noted the source. The insider also claimed that Markle is a perfect fit for the Royal family.