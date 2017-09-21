The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne's estranged wife Gina Torres has confirmed their split after 14 years of marriage after being pictured kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles last week.

The 48-year-old Suits actress and co-star of Meghan Markle was seen giving a PDA with a mystery man during a lunch date in Studio City just days before the long-term couple confirmed the break-up.

Torres married Fishburne in 2012 and they have a 10-year-old daughter together named Delilah. Torres told US Magazine: "With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year.

"There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected," she continued.

The star insisted that despite the split, their friendship will remain on track as the pair are amicable.

She continued: "Our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side."

Torres departed US legal drama Suits at the end of 2016 after starring alongside Markle as top lawyer Jessica Pearson.

Fishburne is best known for playing Morpheus – one of the lead characters in The Matrix Trilogy – alongside Keanu Reeves. The former couple appeared on screen several times together including Matrix Reloaded and Hannibal.

They tied the knot in September 2002 at the Cloisters museum in Upper Manhattan.

Torres appears to have moved on from Fisburne already after looking loved up with her new man without her wedding ring.

The picture originally emerged on website Page Six with Torres seen lovingly gazing into the other man's eyes as she held his face and kissed him while having an al fresco lunch at LA restaurant Sweet Butter Kitchen.