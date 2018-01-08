Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has broken his silence to speak publicly about his daughter's husband-to-be Prince Harry, describing the fifth in line to the throne as a "gentleman" and the happy couple as a "very good match".

Mr Markle's comments was captured in a video obtained by The Sun, in which he was asked about his opinions by reporters in his hometown of Rosarito, Mexico.

"I think it's wonderful, I'm very delighted. I think they're a very good match, I'm very happy for them, Meghan and Harry," he replies.

"I love my daughter very much - Harry's a gentleman."

His praise for Harry puts to bed reports of a rift after the prince described the royals as "the family she [Meghan] never had".

The actor's step-brother Thomas Markle Jr. reacted saying his father would be hurt by the comment.

After speaking to the camera and before driving away, Mr Markle said: "Now leave me alone please. Don't bother me anymore. No more flashing cameras in my eyes or I'll flash back."

Mr Markle, 73, has previously said he would love to walk his daughter down the aisle but now reports suggest Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will be the one to give her away at the ceremony in May.

The woman tipped to become the Duchess of Sussex once she weds the prince, has always been close to her mother, who divorced her father when she was six years old.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on Saturday, 19 May. The ceremony will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Markle's estranged father and older siblings Thomas Jr. and Samantha Grant's families are all expected to be in attendance.