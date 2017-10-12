Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will pay tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth later this year when they host brand new episodes of seminal British game show The Generation Game. Forsyth hosted the show for two different stints.

The former Great British Bake Off hosts were announced as the returning show's hosts earlier this year. Filming is set to begin later in October for a limited four-episode run which may be extended if the show is a success.

The Sun reports that the first episode will pay tribute to Brucie, who died on 18 August at the age of 89 after a lengthy health battle.

A source told the tabloid: "The plan is to have Bruce suitably honoured in the first episode — almost as if he's handing over the reins." He's such a huge part of the show that it seems the right thing to do.

"The plan is for him to feature on screen. The final details haven't been ironed out but it's going to be a touching moment, a big tribute to the man who started it all."

Forsyth hosted the show from 1971 to 1977, then again from 1990 to 1994. The legendary entertainer, whose career ran for more than 50 years, was also well-known for presenting The Price is Right, Play Your Cards Right, and Strictly Come Dancing, which he helped create.

Bruce hosted Strictly alongside Tess Daly from its inception in 2004 to 2013 when he stepped away due to ill health. He was also well-known as an actor, singer, dancer and writer.

When the BBC announced the show's return in July they described The Generation Game as "the TV show that viewers most want back on their screens".

The BBC has yet to reveal when the show will make its return to our screens, but given the timing of filming Christmas seems like a safe bet.