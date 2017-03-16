Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia has launched a range of 'first lady' products in her honour - including wine and salami.

The first 300 bottles of 'first lady wine' were priced at around €27.90 (£24.30) and Sevnica Castle sold out of the product in three days.

Wine publication Decanter reports the Blaufränkisch wine is priced at twice the cost of other premium wines of the same variety and is made by four local winemakers.

Sevnica Castle steward Rok Petančič told Decanter: "Some people suggested we should sell it for €500, but I think it's a fair price. The sales are going well, though we haven't started promoting it yet.

"We have good wine, we have the best salamis and we have other products that are very good for the area. We shouldn't be afraid or feel ashamed of offering them to a wider audience."

Other 'first lady' products are also being offered for sale in the town, including first lady salami, beauty cream and chocolate – despite Trump reportedly hiring a lawyer last year to prevent her name from being used by businesses from her hometown.

Trump has seen her popularity rating increase since her husband took office, with recent polls putting her approval rating higher than that of the president.

However, unusually for a first lady, she has opted to remain in New York rather than accompanying the president to Washington DC so that their son, Barron, can complete his school year in the city.