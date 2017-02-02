Grey's Anatomy season 13 returned on 29 January with episode 10 but fans could not find Meredith in a single frame. Episode 11 of the medical drama by ABC network will, however, find the doctor of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital returning on Thursday (2 February).

Titled Jukebox Hero, the episode will focus on Alex's court trial, which he is battling since the beginning of the thirteenth season after beating Dr Andrew DeLuca. Meredith will do anything to save her friend from his doomed future.

A promo released by ABC reveals Meredith and Maggie looking up information about Alex's case on the Washington court online database. To her shock, she finds out he has got 30 years in jail. But soon Meredith is relieved as a closer scrutiny reveals that she was looking at the wrong case.

Alex's future, however, still remains uncertain.

The official synopsis hints at a plan hatched by Richard Webber along with Maggie, April, and Jackson to isolate Eliza Minnick, the new chief of the hospital, on her first day at work.

However, Jackson doesn't seem to agree with the plan: "She is the first black woman chief we have had in this hospital. I am not exactly excited to undermine her like this."

Webber interrupts him: "This isn't about Bailey [Miranda]. This is about correcting mistakes that threaten our hospital. This is not a Bailey problem. This is an Eliza Minnick problem."

The official synopsis of episode 11 reads: Richard and the attendings set out to make Eliza's first day at Grey Sloan a bumpy one. Meanwhile, Meredith tries to track down Alex.

To know more about the fate of Alex and how Eliza fared on her first day in office