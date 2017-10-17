Mesut Ozil is edging closer to leave Arsenal during the January transfer window, after the Gunners have reportedly abandoned hopes of tie him down to a new deal.

Last week Arsene Wenger hinted both Alexis Sanchez and the German could leave in January, as there were no discussions planned with the pair over their future and Arsenal would rather sell the duo this winter, rather than losing them for free next summer.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have offered Ozil a new deal worth £275,000-a-week, only for his representatives to demand a salary in the region of £350,000-a-week, which would make the German the highest paid player at the club.

Privately the Gunners are also understood to have been left puzzled by comments made by the midfielder's agent last week, who suggested negotiations over a new deal were progressing well. Arsenal are also allegedly growing increasingly disillusioned with the 28-year-old's attitude and performances, with his display against Watford on Saturday (14 October) casting further doubts over his future at the Emirates.

The Germany international squandered a glorious chance to put his side 2-0 up and Arsenal ended up losing the game 2-1, leaving Ozil yet again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

"I feel he (Ozil) was at fault for the late goal conceded," former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told BT Sport after the game.

"I don't know whether there is a future for him now in this Arsenal team and I know it looks like I'm coming for him all the time but he really should have finished the game off.

"He's just missed an opportunity to win the game for Arsenal and everything that happens afterwards wouldn't have happened. I don't know if he cares enough or not but he's certainly not ruthless enough."

However, while Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are ready to go head-to-head to sign Sanchez, Arsenal face a lack of suitors for Ozil. So far, Inter Milan are the only club to have publicly expressed an interest in signing the German, after president Eric Thohir last month confirmed the club's interest in the player.

However, Tohir admitted he was sceptical about making a January move for a player available on a free transfer next summer.

Ozil, who can start negotiating pre-contracts with clubs outside England from January next year, has also been linked with a move to Manchester United with the midfielder said to be keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, the Independent reported the Portuguese was "highly confident" of convincing the German to join the 20-time champions of England. The former Chelsea manager and Ozil worked together at Real Madrid, as both arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2010 and went on to win the Spanish Cup and La Liga in their first two seasons at the club.