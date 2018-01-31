Arsenal are in line for a major boost following the conclusion of the ongoing January transfer window with Mesut Ozil set to put pen-to-paper on a new contract after reaching an agreement with the north London club.

Arsene Wenger has been adamant that the club are keen to retain the German despite him being in the final months of his deal and recently admitted that the signs coming from the midfielder seemed positive.

Ozil's current contract situation allows him to talk to clubs outside England and agree a pre-contract, if not, he can wait until the summer to join a club of his choice on a free transfer. The German midfielder, however, has revealed previously that he could remain an Arsenal player beyond the summer as he is happy at the club and in London.

The Gunners have already lost Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and there were fears that the Germany international could also follow the Chilean to Old Trafford when his contract expires. The north London club have been in talks with Ozil since last season and look to have finally made a breakthrough.

According to German publication Bild, the former Real Madrid midfielder has reached an agreement with the club and will sign a new deal in the near future. The report claims that Ozil was convinced that Arsenal are moving in the right direction after they stumped up a club record fee to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a deal that is expected to be announced before 23:00 GMT on 31 January.

The arrival of the Gabon international forward and the capture of Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the Sanchez deal from United is said to have convinced Ozil to sign a new deal. BBC Sport are reporting that the German 2014 World Cup winner has agreed a three-year deal until the summer of 2021 and will earn a whopping £350,000-a-week before tax ($495,950) — a massive increase from his current £140,000-a-week deal.

The agreement was said to have been reached last week with Ozil putting pen-to-paper at Arsenal's London Colney training ground on Wednesday (31 January) morning.