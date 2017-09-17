Arsenal are set to be without Mesut Ozil for their game against Chelsea on Sunday (17 September) in what is being described as a muscle injury. The midfielder sat out of the Gunners' 3-1 drubbing of Cologne in the Europa League in midweek but was said to be available for the game at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Mirror reports that Ozil missed training ahead of the game and will not be part of the squad travelling to the western half of London. The Gunners will also be without Francis Coquelin for the game and the midfielder will miss a minimum of three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth. However, Ozil's absence is contrary to a brief by Wenger, who revealed that the German should be alright to start this weekend.

"We have to see about Ozil and Ramsey. I think they should be alright. All the others could have played against Cologne," Wenger said, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

Apart from the duo, it remains to be seen If Jack Wilshere will be included in the squad after his brief appearance during the game against Cologne. The midfielder was making his first appearance for Arsenal in over a year and Wenger believes he is need of competition to get back to his best.

Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, was one of two members of the regular starting XI alongside Nacho Monreal to start against the Bundesliga side after Wenger felt that it will help build match fitness. He missed Arsenal's opening two games due to the lack of pre-season training, and then picked up a minor injury while on international duty.

However, the manager was unsure if the Chilean will start at Chelsea despite being confident that three days is sufficient for the players to recover.

"I have to see how he recovers from [facing Cologne] and decide afterwards with all the players available. But he will be of course with us at Chelsea," Wenger added about Sanchez.