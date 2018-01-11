Ian Wright believes soon-to-be free agent Mesut Ozil would perform better at Manchester United than at Arsenal.

Ozil joined the north London club in the summer of 2013 and has won three FA Cups in his time at the Emirates Stadium. However, like Alexis Sanchez, he has just six months left on his current Gunners deal as his future remains uncertain.

The German playmaker has been linked in recent times with a move to Old Trafford where he would be reuniting with old boss Jose Mourinho.

The latest reports state that United will make a £35m ($47m) move for the 29-year-old with the Glazer family giving Mourinho a transfer war chest of £80m for the January transfer window.

Alternatively, Ozil will be available for a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires.

Whether he moves to United or not, Wright believes with the supporting cast available to Ozil there, he would flourish even more. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the former Madrid man has been in sublime form for Arsenal, with four goals and five assists in his last 12 league games.

"I think he's that type of player who will drag a team by its bootlaces through a game, but if your team is playing well, he's going to sprinkle stardust all over the place," Wright was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo, when asked if he thought Ozil would perform better under Mourinho's United.

"With the players he'd be playing with at Man Utd as well, he is unbelievable. He is just awesome, and with the right team, and the right movement in front of him, he is easily one of the best I've seen. He's amazing."

Wright admitted that it was difficult to make such a statement as manager Arsene Wenger looks resigned to losing both Ozil and Sanchez this year.

"Is this difficult to say? Yeah," Wright added. "And we can't keep arguably two of the best players, arguably in the history of the club, ability-wise. It's sad times."