A man who attacked six girls with sexual advances on board South London buses is still at large as police release photographs of their suspect.

The incidents, which were labelled by Detective Constable Alex Price as "despicable", took place on various bus services in Lewisham and Southwark, South London.

The suspect in question is believed to be black and in his 20s with short, black hair and stubble. He was seen wearing blue baggy jeans and a black bomber jacket, laced with a white fur trim on his hood.

"We are keen to trace the suspect carrying out these despicable attacks on young girls and women in public. DC Price told the Metropolitan Police Service, warning that further accounts of abuse could yet be recorded.

"Five victims have been targeted by this man and we believe there could be many more victims who are yet to come forward."

The first of the incidents occurred on 24 January when two women, aged 17 and 22, were subject to abuse whilst on board the number 12 bus in Dulwich at 9.30pm.

Three days later on the 27 January, a 17 year-old girl was groped on the 176 bus at 3.15pm, when the man is said to have fallen on top of her deliberately.

Another complaint was heard a few hours later from a 13-year-old girl – this time on the 363 bus.

There were also reports of the suspect engaging a girl in uncomfortable conversation, and touching a 15 year-old's knee. As she fleed the bus in terror, the man pursued her and allegedly groped her, before she finally managed to escape.

Metropolitan Police has warned members of the public not to approach the man if sighted but to immediately call 999.

Additionally, anyone who has information on the suspect should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.