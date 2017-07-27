London's Metropolitan Police has said there is a chance that corporate manslaughter may have been committed in the Grenfell Tower fire which killed at least 80 people.

The Met has informed Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation that they could face prosecution.

In a letter to victims' families affected by the fire, the Met said: "In due course, a senior representative of each corporation will be formally interviewed by police in relation to the potential offence".

Police said interviews would only be undertaken once all the facts have been gathered and they would keep those affected by the fire in the west London tower block, updated.

"This is a complex and far reaching investigation that by its very nature will take a considerable time to complete," the Met said.

In a statement released to the media, the Met said: "The Met started an investigation into the cause and spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower on 14 June. Since then we have stated that it is a criminal investigation, considering the full range of offences from corporate manslaughter to regulatory breaches.

"The Met has made a commitment to the families who lost loved ones in the fire and survivors that they will be kept updated, as far as we possibly can, as the investigation continues. As is routine, we will not give a running commentary on this investigation."