The long-gestating movie adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise will remain true to Hideo Kojima's vision, according to the man leading the charge behind the project, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

While talk of a movie based on Konami's Metal Gear IP has dragged on for decades, Vogt-Roberts sounds confident that Sony Pictures will commit to what he believes will be an authentic interpretation of the stealth-action series.

"We're working to get a script that the studio says 'yes, we want to make this', and it's something that all the fans can say 'f**k yeah that's my Metal Gear'," Vogt-Roberts told Eurogamer.

"Committing to the ideologies, the philosophies, the weirdness and the Japanese elements and the fourth-wall breaking and all these great things, that's what Metal Gear is."

Vogt-Roberts, who recently directed a live-action trailer for Destiny 2, went on to say that the elements that are so crucial to the series' spirit all relate back to Metal Gear's eccentric original creator, Hideo Kojima.

"Technically it's Konami's property," he said. "[But] I will always be making this movie to interpret and service the world that Kojima made. That's why all of us care about the words Metal Gear Solid."

Vogt-Roberts also referenced Kojima's acrimonious exit from Konami in 2015, with the former moving on to the equally bonkers-looking upcoming PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding, and the latter pressing on with the beloved IP with Metal Gear Survive - a co-op survival spin-off set for release in "early 2018".

"Kojima and I have become friends and colleagues, and it's important to me to shepherd something that he'd be proud of," he continued. "Konami's made incredible games, but Metal Gear - they supported him in making these games early on, but it's Kojima's voice and the voice of his colleagues and artists and designers, and I'll always be trying to service that."

As the project is still in pre-production the script is still taking shape behind closed doors, however Vogt-Roberts did note that "[the movie is] not a direct adaptation of any particular game." He also didn't bite when asked who he would choose to play Snake (Solid or Naked?) on the silver screen.

