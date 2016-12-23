Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has pledged to rebuild an open-air fireworks market, which was devastated on Tuesday (20 December) after a series of explosions ripped through it, killing 35 and injuring 70 others.

On Thursday, Pena Nieto promised 300 artisans, who were affected due to the explosion that he would help them restore their stalls at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec city.

He also pledged to provide a helping hand to those families, who lost their livelihood due to the disaster.

"We made a commitment to support everyone, the 300 stall owners of that market to recover and support them so that they can continue their activities next year normally," the president said while visiting survivors getting treatment at a hospital.

Tultepec is famous for its fireworks industry and hosts a national pyrotechnic festival every year. The economy of the city depends greatly on the pyrotechnics industry.

To support sellers and artisans, who were heavily affected due to the explosion, authorities have promised to "defend their livelihoods" and support them until it is rebuilt.

"The artisans are not alone," Mexico State Governor Eruviel Avila said and added that victims would be moved to a burn unit in Galveston, Texas, if doctors allow them to travel for treatment.

Video footage that have emerged now show a large number of fireworks rocketing into the air as the fire ravaged the market. Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to BBC, fireworks exploded after an initial blast and thick plumes of smoke engulfed the market.