Mexican actor Axel Arenas has been arrested following accusations he murdered 23-year-old model Karen Grodzinski.

Arenas was arrested on Mexico City on 3 January, around one week after Grodzinski's body was found dead in a hotel room. The Argentine women died of a gunshot to the head on 27 December. Arenas is the only suspect in the murder case.

Three hotel employees told police that Arenas rented a room at the hotel on the night of Grodzinski's death. According to Clarin newspaper, he left the room early and told staff that Grodzinski would be staying longer.

Arenas' motorcycle was identified at the hotel via security cameras, confirming he was present on 27 December. He stars in several Mexican shows including Jose Jose: El Principe de la Cancion and La Cage, Trumpet.

The pair reportedly met in acting school. Arenas' new show 'Jose Jose' will premiere on 15 January and broadcasters Telemundo issued a statement saying they would be monitoring the situation.