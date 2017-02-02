The Mexican government has denied reports that claimed US President Donald Trump threatened the neighbouring country that he would send troops to deal with "bad hombres" or drug cartels. The government released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night (February 1) and said that such a threat "did not happen during that call."

President Enrique Pena Nieto's spokesperson Eduardo Sanchez said in an interview to Radio Formula: "I know it with absolute certainty, there was no threat. The things that have been said are nonsense and a downright lie."

The Associated Press had earlier reported that Trump had issued the threat during a phone conversation with Pena Nieto. The news agency quoted an excerpt from a transcript provided to it which claimed that Trump said, "You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

However, CNN reported that the excerpts of the transcript given to it read: "You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with. We are willing to help with that big-league, but they have been knocked out and you have not done a good job knocking them out."

It noted that Trump also offered help to Mexico to deal with drug cartels.

The call between Trump and Pena Nieto comes on the heels of the Mexican leader cancelling a visit to the US and refusing to pay for a border wall between the two countries.