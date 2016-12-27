After Xiaomi Mi 5, now it's time for the Chinese smartphone maker's Mi Mix device to receive the Android Nougat update.

The MIUI ROM based on Nougat version 7.0 would be under beta testing first, before being released public, suggests a post on MIUI forum.

Along with the latest Android version, the ROM bundles a bunch of features. It brings all updated and new emojis and the ability to use two or more languages simultaneously. There are more than 1500 emojis including 72 new ones and support for multi locale language settings.

The update also allows switching between apps with a double tap and run two apps side by side. Users can experience high-quality virtual reality on the phones that have support for daydream.

Besides, Doze mode helps saving battery of the phone. The update offers more personalised settings and smarter notifications, customized quick settings. The mini conversation within the notification allows you to reply without opening any app.

The Mi Mix, which its manufacturer claimed to be world's first smartphone with an edgeless display, was unveiled at a press conference on 25 October. Termed as a "concept phone", the handset comes in two variants; one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other one with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is powered with octa-core Snapdragon 821 processor running at 2.3GHz.

After the phone went on sale on 4 November in China via company's official website, it was sold out in just ten seconds during flash sales.