A coach for NFL team Miami Dolphins has resigned after a video of him snorting a suspicious white powder emerged. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster was filmed taking the white substance in a video which later went viral on Facebook.

It is not known when the video was filmed, but the offices where Foerster can be seen snorting the powder is believed to be used by the Dolphins. The 56-second clip was uploaded onto Facebook by a Las Vegas model named Kijuana Nige, who is believed to have dated Foerster in the past.

Following her controversy surrounding the video, Foerster as now resigned form his role at the club. He said: "I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions.

"I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

A Miami Dolphins spokesperson added: "We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behaviour. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately.

"Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

During the clip, Foerster can be heard asking if it is "crazy" that he is snorting the white powder before he is about to go into a meeting.

He then says how he "misses you a lot" to a woman, who is not believed to have been present at the time of the filming.

He adds: "It'll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby.

"But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we got together. How much fun it was."

He then says "last little bit, before I go to my meeting" before snorting the final line of powder. The clip ends with Foerster dipping his finger into the powder and licking it off while making an obscene remark about the woman's genitalia.

This is the second time Foerster has worked with the Miami Dolphins after he returned to the club in 2016 after joining head coach Adam Gase's staff.

His career began in 1992, during which he has worked for eight NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.