Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have reportedly tied the knot and were spotted wearing wedding rings in Ibiza on Sunday (15 October).

The couple were rumoured to have wed on the island after dating for three years, and are seen smiling while chatting to friends on a beach in numerous long lens shots obtained by the Daily Mail.

Fassbender 40, and Oscar-winner Vikander, 29, looked like any other couple as they dined at a beach restaurant in what is said to be a post-wedding brunch.

In true newlywed style, German-born Fassbender was seen passionately kissing Vikander at one point as she wore a casual loose blue and white print dress while he donned a printed shirt and shorts.

The couple were first spotted in Ibiza on Friday and have been seen surrounded with friends and family. The alleged nuptials comes after The Sun reported that they were planning to tie the knot in a secret wedding ceremony this month.

A source told the publication: "The details of the party are being kept under lock and key. Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He's splashing out big time and it's going to be the party of the year," they added.

Swedish-born Vikander – who studied at the Swedish Royal ballet – met Fassbender on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans while shooting in 2014. They have been described as Hollywood's "most elusive" couple since they have largely kept their romance under wraps.

The notoriously private pair attend big events together like the Golden Globes, but rarely talk about each other in interviews, though Fassbender said at the 2016 Globes that he was "very proud" of Vikander's great work.

Vikander, who is the face of Louis Vuitton as well as a Hollywood star, told Porter magazine last year: "We've never hidden the fact that we're a couple."