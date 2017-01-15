Failed Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove, has conducted President-elect Donald Trump's first interview for the UK news media since his election victory in November.

The interview, which was announced on Sunday, will be published online at 10pm GMT by The Times – the Murdoch-controlled newspaper where Gove worked as a journalist before becoming an MP.

Gove was co-chair of the Vote Leave campaign group ahead of the June referendum on the UK's membership of the EU. Trump has repeatedly aligned himself with the winning "Leave" faction of the debate, announcing ahead of election day he predicted a "Brexit plus, plus, plus" outcome for Americans.

Gove's involvement in the interview could imply the involvement of Rupert Murdoch, who owns both The Times and the controversial Fox News channel, which gave Trump backing during his campaign.

Murdoch also owns the Sun newspaper in the UK, which gave Brexit its unwavering support in the months leading up to the June vote.

As a politician who waged a successful campaign, along with the likes of Ukip's Nigel Farage, on being anti-establishment and separate to the "ruling elite" – despite Trump's personal wealth being estimated at $$3.7bn (£4.51bn) and Farage's own privileged background as a pupil at Dulwich College and a City trader – Trump has posed something of a dilemma to UK government. Amid reports that the UK government had not prepared for Trump's election, Gove's intervention could prove frustrating for Prime Minister Theresa May.

May, who had promptly despatched the former justice secretary after his botched attempt at running for leadership of the party, has found herself subjected to ongoing rhetoric from Farage that he would be willing to act as a "bridge" between the UK government and Trump, once he is sworn in.

Farage was the first UK politician to meet with Trump, within just days of his election victory, and offered the president-elect some sage advice in his future dealings with Theresa May, to whom the so-called special relationship with the US could become increasingly important as the UK readies itself to for a 'hard Brexit' – leaving the EU, Europe's single market and the customs union.

Speaking to Talk Radio shortly after the election in November, Farage said Trump should "come and schmooze Theresa – but don't touch her, for goodness sake".

Regardless, Number 10 sources appeared to have retained a sense of humour over the interview, with a source reportedly telling The Guardian: "[The interview] sounds like a good read."