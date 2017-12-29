Aaron Carter has opened up about Michael Jackson's death, saying it was heartbreaking to see his late friend at just 115lbs when he passed away in June 2009.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Carter said that his relationship with the late King of Pop was similar to the bond he shares with his siblings. He added the Thriller singer told him a lot of things that he cannot reveal as "it would be everywhere".

"There were times when I would get scared. You know what I mean? I would stress out because of all the stuff going on inside of me, and then I'd lose all this weight, and then I get in a bad relationship," I Want Candy singer said.

He added, "Then that shit would stress me out, and then I would be emaciated — 115 pounds. I couldn't believe it."

Carter said that he loved Jackson but "that's not going to be me" as he pointed at his physical transformation in recent months. "My health is very important. Health is very important for everybody, and I was so scared," he said.

Carter has turned life around by checking into rehab in September after being arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

In the recent interview, Carter was talking about the song Champion he wrote to remember his father, Bob, who passed away in May. He added that he had also written a song about Jackson a day after his death.

"A day. I couldn't bear it. Because my dad was a professional boat racer, and a race car driver and he never lost a race," he said.

He added, "And you know what's funny? Actually when Michael Jackson died, I spent the same amount of time making a beat for him too ... I was really good friends with Michael. That one really hurt."