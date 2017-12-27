Paris Jackson is spending some quality family time in Hawaii and she took to Instagram to document her holiday fun. The daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson is seen soaking up the sun in a Calvin Klein bikini beachside.

Donning a sporty royal blue two-piece suit, the 19-year-old model wore her ombre hair in braided pigtails and kept her look natural. In the Instagram photo she shared, Paris is seen dangling from a tree branch.

"Feet always dirty in my Calvins," she captioned the photo. The model —who is vacationing with her brothers, Blanket (15) and Prince (20)— also posted a rare Instagram photo of all of them together on Chrismas day.

In the shot, Paris wore an oversized shirt of band Metallica and Prince wore a hooded black sweatshirt with a pair of dark blue jeans. Blanket kept it casual in a grey shirt with a Marvel graphic with black shorts.

"Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas," the caption reads. The 19-year-old actress also posted one more photo with a friend holding doves.

She captioned the shot with the lyrics from composer John Williams' Christmas Star, saying, "Midnight stars, they sail the sky in silence/ hearing all they see, are they hearing me?/ christmas star, you watch the world so wisely/ at my journey's end, will you be my true friend."

Paris has more than 50 tattoos on her body. She shared the most recent one, which is a multicoloured tattoo that starts from her sternum and ends above her navel, in September.

Back in June 2016, Jackson explained her love of tattoos as "art" on Instagram.

She wrote, "The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have, especially when that art means something to me."

She continued, "Today I can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, I don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. Sure I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me."