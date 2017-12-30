Paris Jackson has decided to begin 2018 on a high by posing for Vogue Brasil's January issue. The daughter of late pop-star Michael Jackson stunned in a black and white photo on the cover.

The 19-year-old model took to Instagram to share the photos and captioned it saying, "So excited and blessed to share with you guys how I'm starting my 2018 ❄️ Magazine: Vogue Brasil (January 2018)."

The black-and-white cover photo is a close-up of Jackson's face staring right at the camera. Styled by Sonia Young & Alexandra Benenti, Jackson kept her look casual with a high-neck outfit, which also highlighted her ruffled tresses and her delicate nose ring.

For the second photo, Jackson wore denim jeans and teamed it up with a colourful crop top. She opted for a bright eye-makeup and paired it with wedges for a glamorous look.

Vogue Brasil introduced its first cover of 2018 starring Jackson, saying, "It's a millennial with our feet on the ground, literally: the more than 2.3 million followers of our January cover-girl are used to seeing her barefoot, even when wearing looks from the catwalk in red starred folders."

In an interview with the magazine, the 19-year-old model spoke about extending the message of love this coming year. She told the publication, "All I know is that I want to spread love, the remedy is love, it heals everything, but it happens that it can also walk side by side with my activism."

"As time passes, I get to reach more people and extend my message of love and acceptance on a large scale," she admitted to Vogue.

Jackson is set to make her movie debut with Gringo in 2018, featuring Charlize Theron in the lead cast, and will also be seen in the new Calvin Klein campaign. The daughter of the late star also admitted that she sings every day, but says that she is not "actively looking for a musical career".

Jackson recently shared a photo where she can be seen spending some quality time in Hawaii with brothers, Blanket (15) and Prince (20). She also posted a rare Instagram photo of all of them together on Christmas day on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas."

In the shot, Paris wore an oversized shirt of band Metallica and Prince wore a hooded black sweatshirt with a pair of dark blue jeans. Blanket kept it casual in a grey shirt with a Marvel graphic with black shorts.