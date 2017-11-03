Michael Jackson's oldest son was rushed to hospital following a terrifying accident on his motorbike in Los Angeles on Thursday morning (2 November). Prince was riding his Harley Davidson motorbike in light rain when the incident occurred.

While Prince was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, he managed to share a photo on Instagram of his legs strapped down on a stretcher. Prince can be seen wearing heavy riding pants and boots in the picture.

"Well s***," Prince, son of the late King of Pop, wrote alongside the picture.

Thankfully, Prince came out of the incident relatively unharmed, with TMZ reporting he suffered "no broken bones". Prince, however, did suffer a minor gash on his knee, as per a photo he shared on Snapchat from the hospital.

A source told TMZ that Prince was riding in light rain "when he lost control of his bike".

The source continued, "He was banged up enough that an ambulance was called and he was taken to a nearby ER."

A representative of the 20-year-old has issued a statement, saying that the accident occurred when Prince was riding to attend a class at Loyola Marymount University.

"He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital, but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress," the representative was quoted as saying by News.

Prince was released from the hospital after doctors examined him. In fact, he even made it back in time for class.

Prince is the first child of Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Prince's younger sister is 19-year-old Paris.