Ant-Man star Michael Pena is set to reprise his role as the title character's story-telling friend Luis in this summer's sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp, but isn't sure if he'll be returning a third film he's let-slip is in the works.

Pena was the breakout star of 2015's Marvel origin story, stealing every scene he shared with co-stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man himself, Scott Lang), Evangeline Lilly (future Wasp, Hope van Dyne) and Michael Douglas (Hank Pym).

In an interview with IGN, Pena said: "I don't know if they'll use me for the third movie, I still really don't know.

"It's cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe and it's kind of a cool club, they run a really cool studio."

The 41-year-old actor, also known for The Martian and End of Watch, was asked if he discussed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth while the pair filmed upcoming military drama 12 Strong.

"We talked about it on the first day. It's a whole different kind of club to be in, the Marvel Universe." But did he ask for a possible crossover role alongside Thor?

"I didn't but I should have so maybe I should say something? I've never worked with anyone else from the Marvel Universe. I've just worked with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas which is a pretty cool list."

A third Ant-Man film hasn't been announced. The original was a reasonable success given the small stature of the character (pun not intended), making around $520m, but that's a far cry from the heights of fellow Marvel adventures released around the same time.

The sequel, which sees Peyton Reed return to direct, elevates Lilly's character Hope to superhero status as she adopts the mantle of The Wasp. The film also introduces the original Wasp Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne as Dr Bill Foster – known in the comics as Giant Man – Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen.

Asked about his character's relationship with Scott Lang, Pena said: "I can't really say because... I guess they're good buddies, they've always been good buddies and I think they're remaining good buddies.

"I've got to be very vague, very general, but I guess he's following more of the American dream and trying to better himself. He loves that universe and everybody knows Tony Stark and those guys. I guess he's just trying to make his life better. I think that's the best way to say it."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set for release on 3 August 2018.