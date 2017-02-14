Former England batsman Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root is prepared for his new role as the Three Lions' Test captain and should follow in the footsteps of India's Virat Kohli.

Root, who was the vice-captain of the side, was elevated as the new skipper as Alastair Cook resigned after being in charge for 59 Test matches.

Since making his debut against India in 2012, Root has averaged 52.80 runs and scored 11 centuries in 53 Tests.

However, following the official announcement, concerns have been raised as to whether the 26-year-old can remain effective as a batsman, with the added burden.

Vaughan – whose batting average declined after he became captaincy – instead believes Root can follow the lead of India captain Kohli, who enhanced his run scoring since taking over as Test skipper from MS Dhoni in 2014.

Kohli is now India's captain in all three formats of the game and has averaged over 70 in Tests, one-day internationals and T20s in 2016. He has also been labeled as the best batsman in the world by legendary cricketers.

The 28-year-old has gone on to break many records and has become the first Indian captain to score three double hundreds and recently became the first batsman to score four double-centuries in four straight series.

"Joe's biggest challenge will be how captaincy affects his batting," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "It affected mine. My average as captain was 37. Did it reduce my batting by 15 percent? Yes. Did I improve the other players around me? Yes, I think I did and that leveled it up. If Joe loses a bit of his batting, but improves everyone else then he is doing a good job," he added.

Comparing Root to himself, Vaughan wrote, "To be honest I think he will be different to me. He is more likely to become Kohli and move his batting on to another level with the responsibility of captaincy.

"One area he can improve is scoring hundreds. He does not score enough of them and the captaincy might sharpen his focus to see the job through."

Vaughan also believes that Root is ready for his new role as England captain. "Joe is ready. No question," he added. "I get baffled when people say he is not. Will he be a ready-made, perfect captain from day one? Of course not. Who is? He has to learn on the job. But most international captains have to do that these days. In terms of clout, he has everything you require to be captain. What more do you need?

"He is a good man. He is driven. He is always trying to improve. He never settles with what he has got," he noted.

Root will begin his tenure as skipper in July 2017 when South Africa tour England.