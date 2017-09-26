Her road to stardom as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street may be long forgotten, but a bizarre new clip of Michelle Keegan playing her ITV soap character on The Jeremy Kyle Show has just resurfaced.

The Our Girl actress – who is married to former Towie star Mark Wright – is seen breaking down in tears in the footage from 2010 as she is forced to take a lie detector test over claims she slept with her onscreen ex's brother.

Tearful Keegan, then 22, appears with ex-boyfriend David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) in the one-off episode for the 1000th show, as he is convinced she had slept with his brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Tina – who wears her hair in a slicked back ponytail and sports minimal make up with defined eyebrows in the clip – is seen telling the studio audience the reason David went to prison was because she dumped him, ranting that he "couldn't handle it so he smashed the whole street up".

Talk show host Jeremy Kyle probes the moody Tina for more information, and she goes on to claim that things are "bad" for her since her father had just died – and she suspects that David's mum Gail had something to do with his passing.

David soon interjects, claiming that he split up with Tina because their parents were secretly "getting it on", but his ex-girlfriend disagrees with this claim.

Fans commented on the clip, with one person saying: "The one time you ever see good looking people on The Jeremy Kyle Show hahaha".

Another added: "Michelle is really good actor. I would have laughed if I was her".

Keegan has gone on to great things since departing the cobbles in 2014. She won critical acclaim for her role of Tracy in the BBC drama series Ordinary Lies and in 2016 played Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC hit drama series Our Girl – taking over the lead role from EastEnders actress Lacey Turner.