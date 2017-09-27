She has been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile on Instagram in recent months as she wrapped up her busy filming schedule of BBC1's Our Girl, but Keith Lemon treated fans to a rare sighting of Michelle Keegan yesterday (26 September).

The Celebrity Juice host shared a throwback snap, however, as the fancy dress attire was from when the pair filmed for The Keith and Paddy Picture Show earlier this year.

The 30-year-old former Coronation Street actress is dressed up as one of the most iconic female characters in film, Princess Leia, a role famously played by the late Carrie Fisher in the Star Wars movies.

Mark Wright's wife wore her hair in milkmaid braids instead of the character's famous round buns and wore a green cape with a loose-fitting belt in the funny shot.

Lemon, dressed hilariously as an Ewok, stood next to Keegan in a forest as he captioned the picture: "Me and Keegan".

The snap received many comments from his 716,000 followers, with one person saying: "Hahahahaha . Omg ain't she so beautiful ."

Another admirer wrote: "You look like a cute little bear" while a third added: "Best by far and I have even more of a crush now on the princess. "

Lemon's nostalgic photo comes after a 2010 clip of Keegan in character as Corrie's Tina McIntyre taking a lie detector test on The Jeremy Kyle Show for the 1000th episode of the ITV soap.

Tearful Keegan, then 22, appears with ex-boyfriend David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) in the one-off episode, as he is convinced she had slept with his brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Her character Tina – who wears her hair in a slicked back ponytail and wears minimal make-up with defined eyebrows in the clip – is seen telling the studio audience the reason David went to prison was because she dumped him, ranting that he "couldn't handle it so he smashed the whole street up".